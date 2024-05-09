Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,068. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AVDL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

