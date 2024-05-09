Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVNT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.20.

AVNT stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 124.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avient by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Avient by 46.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 2.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 604,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

