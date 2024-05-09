Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider John Howe Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Free Report) insider John Howe sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total value of A$250,000.00 ($165,562.91).

Axiom Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

About Axiom Properties

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is also involved in fund management activities. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.

