Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Axos Financial by 34.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

