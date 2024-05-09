AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.5 million-$27.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.3 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.38.

Get AXT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AXTI

AXT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 97,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,480. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.