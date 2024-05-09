B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

UUUU opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $955.72 million, a P/E ratio of -83.42 and a beta of 1.59. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,693,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,546 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,212,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,084.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 874,593 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,368,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,498,000 after buying an additional 638,709 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

