B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

B2Gold Stock Performance

TSE:BTO traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,438. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25. In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,857 shares of company stock worth $789,779. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BTO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

