B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$5.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

BTO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.05.

TSE:BTO traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.79. 3,783,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,567. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.88.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$339,846.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,857 shares of company stock worth $789,779. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

