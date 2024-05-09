Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $861.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.65. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.77.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Stories

