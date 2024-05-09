Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.50.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.77.

BLDP stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $861.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.65. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 849,311 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $48,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 241,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 404,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

