Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,445,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.5% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Bank of America worth $385,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Bank of America by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 48,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,751,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,159,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $296.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

