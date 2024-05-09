Barclays Trims Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price to $7.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 523,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,805. The company has a market cap of $617.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth $120,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 40.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $290,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

