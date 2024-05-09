Barclays Trims Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Target Price to $12.00

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

NYSE VIV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 937,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

