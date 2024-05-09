Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.88. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company’s revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,262 shares in the company, valued at $33,801,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $2,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,801,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,869 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after acquiring an additional 609,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,028,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,093,000 after buying an additional 715,911 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 67.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 875,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after buying an additional 352,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

