Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

BEAM stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BEAM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.18.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $229,954.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $229,954.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,869. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

