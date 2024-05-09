Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
