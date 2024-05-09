BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.23. 1,909,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,092. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 906,559 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after buying an additional 786,756 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,552,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

