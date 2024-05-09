Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CFO Arvind Kamal Sells 783 Shares

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BHE. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHE

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.