Berry Global Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Berry Global Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.4 %

BERY traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,962. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.