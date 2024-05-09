Berry Global Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Berry Global Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.
Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.4 %
BERY traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,962. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
