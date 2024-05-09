Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BYND opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $531.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.83.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

