Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BYON has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Beyond Price Performance

Beyond stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $798.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.37. Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

