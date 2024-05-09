BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,437 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,105 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BHP Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $56.93. 795,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

