BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $113.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.82.

BioNTech Price Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,676,000 after acquiring an additional 71,468 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

