BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Insider BioSyent Inc. Acquires 5,100 Shares of Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider BioSyent Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,627.95.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of CVE RX opened at C$8.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. BioSyent Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.26.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.80 million. BioSyent had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.4695983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

