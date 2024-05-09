Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Hits $8.77 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.77 billion and $12.62 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $445.23 or 0.00729617 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,312.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00062317 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00102914 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,703,331 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
