Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 12,875 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $23,561.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,235.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of BTM stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTM. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

