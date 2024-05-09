Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Insider Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 7,125 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $13,608.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,092.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72.

On Monday, April 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $86,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BTM opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth $11,244,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTM shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

