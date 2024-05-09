Bitcoin Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,201.63 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $61,009.37 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.45 or 0.00735200 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00063012 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00101696 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,695,875 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
