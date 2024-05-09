Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Hits $8.96 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.96 or 0.00014478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $143.84 million and approximately $578,688.54 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,917.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.43 or 0.00721000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00065422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00102496 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.24162952 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $803,209.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.