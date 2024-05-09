Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.64.

BTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $632.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,350,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

