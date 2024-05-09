Bittensor (TAO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.65 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for about $393.88 or 0.00631060 BTC on popular exchanges. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $38.95 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,734,625 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,732,107. The last known price of Bittensor is 396.0182496 USD and is down -6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $67,309,925.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

