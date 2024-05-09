BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.30.

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Restaurants news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

