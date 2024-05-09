Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.
Black Hills Price Performance
Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,128. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Black Hills Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
