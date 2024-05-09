Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,128. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

