BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $9.89 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.