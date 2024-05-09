Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BXSL traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.88. 1,049,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,706. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 53.50%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXSL. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

