Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 275,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,611,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Blue Star Capital Trading Up 3.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a market cap of £1.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.
Blue Star Capital Company Profile
Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.
