Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,869 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,326. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.94. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.