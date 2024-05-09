Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

VGIT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.73. 449,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

