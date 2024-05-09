Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGIT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.73. 449,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.73.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.