Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $176,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,180 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after acquiring an additional 821,174 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 304,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,311. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

