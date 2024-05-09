Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.25. 3,216,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,527,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

