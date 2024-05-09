Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,500 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 340,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,402. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

