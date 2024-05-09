Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Novartis by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

Novartis Trading Up 0.1 %

NVS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.74. 272,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,125. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

