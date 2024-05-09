BMO Capital Markets Increases Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target to C$24.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

Leon’s Furniture Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LNF stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.45. 5,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of C$16.46 and a 52-week high of C$23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of C$686.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.64, for a total transaction of C$226,399.00. Company insiders own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

