BMO Capital Markets Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$32.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZZZ. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.79.
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.
