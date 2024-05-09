BMO Capital Markets Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $20.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the travel company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.12.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.98. 3,392,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,046. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

