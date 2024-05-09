Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 50 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,082,000 after acquiring an additional 147,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.97. 501,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 871.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.25 and a one year high of $365.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.23 and its 200 day moving average is $275.18.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

