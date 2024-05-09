Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 8,367 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.31% of Brighthouse Financial worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

