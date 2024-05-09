Bogart Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Separately, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,547. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
