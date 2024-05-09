Bogart Wealth LLC Has $22.40 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1,207.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,738 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.67% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,793 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

