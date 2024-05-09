Bogart Wealth LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in BP by 0.4% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 184,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 5.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

BP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.87. 1,482,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,553,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.79%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

